Steel Panther Premiere NSFW Music Video for "Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World"

Steel Panther have premiered their music video for "Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of the World."

The track is from their upcoming album, All You Can Eat, which is due out early next year.

Um, we should probably mention that the video below features a pretty impressive amount of nudity, not to mention a Ron Jeremy appearance, a flaming couch, filthy language and a wee bit of simulated drug use, so be warned that this is an NSFW (not safe/suitable for work) video!

