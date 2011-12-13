Steel Panther Release X-Rated Version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas"

With everyone getting in on the Christmas act this year, it was only a matter of time before Steel Panther put their indelible mark on the holiday season.

The band recently performed an a capella version -- X-rated version, we might add -- of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" before a concert in New Jersey, and it went over so well that the band performed a special version for FuseTV. You can check out a video of the performance, in all its Yuletide glory, below.

Steel Panther released their latest album, Balls Out, in October.