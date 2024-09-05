“They asked Billy Gibbons, John Mayer and me. I wish this would make me sound like Jeff Beck, but it won’t”: Steve Lukather confirms Jeff Beck guitar tribute project as he wields his iconic White Strat to cover Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing

Lukather is one of the first players to use the late guitar great's old instruments as part of an ongoing “musicians’ project to honor Jeff’s legacy” – and many more are expected to follow

Toto â€œLittle Wingâ€ (Live) at the Hollywood Bowl 9/1/2024 - YouTube Toto â€œLittle Wingâ€ (Live) at the Hollywood Bowl 9/1/2024 - YouTube
Steve Lukather has been filmed playing Jeff Beck’s White Fender Stratocaster for a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing during a recent Toto show.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.