“A guitar of one of his heroes”: John Mayer has been playing Jeff Beck’s Fender Stratocaster – and Joe Bonamassa has confirmed it’s the real deal

By
published

Mayer brought the Custom Shop model out during Dead & Company's residency at The Sphere, and used it to channel his inner Beck

Ever since he departed Fender and joined the PRS family, John Mayer has, for the most part, been unwaveringly loyal to his Silver Sky signature guitar.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar.