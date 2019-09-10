Steve Vai and Derek Trucks’ secret weapon? Speaker isolators

It’s easy to get wrapped up in picks, cables, speakers and the like in our quest for electric guitar tone, but one thing you might not have considered is speaker isolators - which, as it turns out, form an important part of Steve Vai, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi’s guitar rigs.

As IsoAcoustics releases its new Stage 1 Board, the Ontario-based firm has released a video featuring Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Greg Wurth (Steve Vai) and Brian Speiser (FOH for Tedeschi Trucks Band), discussing the tonal benefits of the isolation technology.

Essentially, isolators decouple guitar amps from a venue’s stage, keeping guitar tone consistent from night to night, and improving low-end clarity thanks to reduced resonance.

IsoAcoustics’ Stage 1 Board pairs with the company’s Stage 1 isolators, but offers a portable platform for use with any amp up to 200lbs (90kg) in weight.

The IsoAcoustics Stage 1 Board ($39.99) and isolators ($129.99 for a pack of four) are available now - see IsoAcoustics for more.