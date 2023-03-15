Steve Vai's childhood home practice rig is up for sale – but it's not what you think

By Jackson Maxwell
published

In the setting where he first learned guitar, Vai practiced – many years later – for New York-area shows with a rig far more impressive than the one he used as a young beginner

Steve Vai performs onstage in the early '90s
(Image credit: John Lynn Kirk/Redferns)

In the past, whenever electric guitar virtuoso Steve Vai found himself with a run of dates on the East Coast, he'd typically set up shop at his parents' house in Long Island, New York.

There – in the setting where he first learned guitar – he'd practice for his forthcoming shows with a rig far more impressive than that on which he first learned the instrument he'd eventually master.

Now, the gear that made up that "childhood home practice rig" is being sold on Reverb.com (opens in new tab)

"Not too long ago, I visited my childhood home on Long Island," Vai explained to Reverb (opens in new tab), "and I realized that, through the years, I would leave gear there that I would use when I was in Long Island for all sorts of different things."

An Ibanez JEM7V-WH once owned and played by Steve Vai

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

Chief among this gear stash is a 1998 Ibanez JEM7V-WH Vai signature guitar that the maestro initially kept by his side on tour for hotel practice. Boasting an ebony fretboard, the guitar later found its way to Vai's parents' home. 

Vai used the guitar – which is signed by him on both the back of the headstock and the back of the body – extensively at home, telling Reverb (opens in new tab), "I put a lot of hours on it when I was in New York."

With that unique association and provenance, unsurprisingly, comes great value. The guitar is currently listed for just under $50,000.

An Ibanez JEM7V-WH once owned and played by Steve Vai

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

While at home, Vai ran the JEM7V-WH into another one of his signature products, a Carvin Legacy II 2x12 combo guitar amp

Said to be (opens in new tab) in "near mint" condition, the Vai-owned amp is currently valued at $7,999.

Steve Vai's personal Carvin Legacy II amp

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

Also up for sale are three pedals Vai used while practicing at home – a Boss DS-1 distortion pedal, a Boss DD-5 Digital delay pedal, and a Dunlop Crybaby 95Q wah pedal.

Each pedal is said to be in "very good" condition, and comes with a listed value of $499.

Image 1 of 3
A Boss DS-1 pedal once owned and used by Steve Vai
(Image credit: Reverb.com)

Last but not least in the collection is a modded, Vai-owned Stratocaster signed by all five guitarists from the Generation Axe tour – Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.

The guitar features a scalloped fretboard, and a control set augmented by a mid frequency-boosting mini-toggle switch. 

Though it's missing its original tremolo bar, the guitar is otherwise reportedly in good condition, and currently boasts a listed value of $8,999.

A Fender Stratocaster signed by all five Generation Axe guitarists

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

The Vai practice rig sale is being hosted on Reverb by All Music Inc's Musicdungeon, with more Vai-owned gear also available for purchase at the shop's online page (opens in new tab).

For more about the practice rig sale, visit Reverb (opens in new tab).

