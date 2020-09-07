STL Tones releases AmpHub - an ever-growing collection of amps, pedals and cabinets

STL Tones has unveiled the AmpHub plug-in - an all-new subscription platform that promises users access to an ever-expanding collection of amps, pedals and cabinets.

The launch follows the release of STL's ToneHub plugin, which hit the market earlier this year, making available a plethora of artists' tonal presets.

Available on both Windows and MacOS, the AmpHub promises to be a comprehensive electric guitar suite in software format, and aims to cover "every possible guitar player need for any genre."

The collection will initially consist of 12 amps, 6 pedals and 9 cabinets, with each cab featuring 6 microphone options. Post-effects modules are also included. New models will be added monthly at no additional cost to subscribers.

For those who would rather not subscribe, each individual model from within the AmpHub can be purchased outright.

Check out the full list of included gear below:

Amps

SLDN SLO100: Soldano SLO100

MSGB Dual Rect 2 Ch: Mesa Boogie Dual Rectifier 2 Channel

FRMS Cobra: Framus Cobra

FRMS Dragon: Framus Dragon

VX AC30: Vox AC30 Top Boost

MRSHL J45: Marshall JTM45

MRSHL J800: Marshall JCM800 2203

MRSHL SL100: Marshall Super Lead 100

FNDR Deluxe Combo: Fender Deluxe 6G3

FNDR Bass 1959: Fender Bassmann 5F6-A

ORNG Rocker MK1: Orange Rockerverb MK1

Emissary: Ignite Amps Emissary

Pedals

FRTN 33: Fortin 33

BSS SD-1: Boss Super OverDrive SD-1

IBNZ TS-9: Ibanez Tube Screamer TS-9

TCE Preamp: TC-Electronics Integrated Preamp

XTC BB Preamp: Xotic BB Preamp

MXN OD808: Maxon OD808

Cabinets

MRSHL 2x12 1922 G12T: Marshall 1922 G12T 2x12

MRSHL 4x12 1982 G12H: Marshall 1982 G12H 4x12

MSBG 1x12 BS Open: Mesa Boogie 1x12 BS Openback

MSBG 4x12 V30: Mesa Boogie Oversized 4x12 V30

ORNG PPC 2x12 V30: Orange PPC 2x12 V30

ORNG PPC 4x12 V30: Orange PPC 4x12 V30

ORNG PPC 4x12 G12M: Orange PPC 4x12 G12M

NGL RG 4x12 G12H: ENGL RG 4x12 G12H

BGNR 4x12 SL V30: Bogner SL 4x12 V30

The STL AmpHub is available now for $10 per month. For more information, head to STL Tones.