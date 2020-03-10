STL Tones releases ToneHub, its “most powerful plugin ever”

STL Tones has released plugin suites from players like UK electric guitar shredder Andy James.

Now the company has announced ToneHub, a new plugin platform that can host guitar and bass preset packs from its full artist roster, including the likes of Angel Vivaldi, Will Putney, David Bendeth, Howard Benson and John Feldmann.

ToneHub boasts technology based on a hybrid engine that combines STL’s Tracing Technology with analog modeling for what the company calls “the most accurate sounding snapshot of a guitar or bass chain, from pedals to amps, cabs, mics and preamps.” Additionally, controls and placements can be tweaked and adjusted for “real-rig” response.

The plugin features an expansive “Stomp” pedal section, Tracing Amp module, 3D cabinet mixer and master EQ module, as well as a host of modulated and time-based effects.

(Image credit: STL Tones)

The technology was Initially released for use with Kemper and Axe Fx units, but can now be accessed without the need for hardware.

ToneHub is available at an introductory price of $149, which includes a free preset pack from the STL Tones roster.

For more information, head to STL Tones.