STL Tones releases Josh Middleton Preset Pack for ToneHub

STL Tones has announced the latest addition to its expansive ToneHub plugin - the Josh Middleton Preset Pack.

The ToneHub is a vast tonal snapshot suite that launched earlier this year, and offers users the ability to recreate the sounds of high-profile players, including David Bendeth, Howard Benson, John Feldmann, Will Putney and Angel Vivaldi.

The Josh Middleton Preset Pack offers 95 guitar presets from 13 amplifiers, seven cabinets with multiple mic configurations, and four pedal options, allowing users to faithfully harness the Architects/Sylosis guitarist's tone.

Middleton is an meticulous collector of cabinets and speakers - notably from the early 2000s - which form his guitar tone. Below, you can watch an A/B test comparing some of the real amps with their respective ToneHub versions.

Among the presets included is a Peavey 6505 head powering a Mesa/Boogie cab, boosted using a Maxon OD808 overdrive pedal and mic'd with a Shure SM57, which Middleton demonstrates below. This is just one preset of almost 100.

The Josh Middleton Preset Pack for ToneHub is available now at an introductory price of $45 until October 9, at which point the price will raise to $59.99.

For more information, including a full list of the presets available with the pack, head to STL Tones.