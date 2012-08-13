Stone Sour Offering Fans Clip of "Absolute Zero"

Stone Sour are now streaming a clip of a new song, "Absolute Zero," on their official website in exchange for a Facebook or Twitter share. List here.

The track is taken from House of Gold and Bones, Part 1, which marks the first disc of a planned double album. Part 1 is tentatively scheduled for an October release, while the second disc is slated for a 2013 release.

According to frontman Corey Taylor, the two halves will each contain 12 tracks, with a larger overall narrative connecting them. "Each disc will include one half of the story," the singer said via Twitter. "For lyrics, you’ll have to [visit] our site.”

Watch a video of Taylor performing an acoustic version of one of the tracks on House of Gold and Bones, Part 1, "Taciturn," live at Download festival: