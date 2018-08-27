Trending

Stone Sour Share Official Video for "Knievel Has Landed"

By

'Hydrograd' Deluxe Edition, featuring unreleased covers, b-sides and more, is due out August 31.

Stone Sour have unveiled the official video for "Knievel Has Landed." The song comes off the band's 2017 album, Hydrograd, which will be released as a deluxe edition on August 31.

The two-disc Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from the album.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the No. 1 rock song "Song #3," as well as covers of hits from Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. The Deluxe Edition is highlighted by "Burn One Turn One,’ a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd. "Burn One Turn One" is also available as an instant-grat download with all pre-orders. Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic.

Pre-order Hydrograd Deluxe Edition here

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition track listing:

Disc 1:

01. YSIF

02. Taipei Person /Allah Tea

03. Knievel Has Landed

04. Hydrograd

05. Song #3

06. Fabuless

07. The Witness Trees

08. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

09. Thank God It's Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke

 

Disc 2:

01. Burn One Turn One

02. Bootleg Ginger

03. Live Like You're On Fire

04. Subversive

05. Unchained

06. Bombtrack

07. Outshined (Live at Sphere)

08. Song # 3 (Acoustic)

09. Mercy (Acoustic)

10. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) (Acoustic)

11. The Witness Trees (Acoustic)

12. Mercy (Live at Sphere)

13. Fabuless (Live at Sphere)

 

 

 