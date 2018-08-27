Stone Sour Share Official Video for "Knievel Has Landed"

Stone Sour have unveiled the official video for "Knievel Has Landed." The song comes off the band's 2017 album, Hydrograd, which will be released as a deluxe edition on August 31.
The two-disc Hydrograd Deluxe Edition collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from the album.
Hydrograd Deluxe Edition features 13 rare or unreleased songs including an acoustic version of the No. 1 rock song "Song #3," as well as covers of hits from Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden and Van Halen. The Deluxe Edition is highlighted by "Burn One Turn One,’ a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd. "Burn One Turn One" is also available as an instant-grat download with all pre-orders. Fans can also pre-order signed physical copies of Hydrograd Deluxe Edition via PledgeMusic.
Pre-order Hydrograd Deluxe Edition here.
Hydrograd Deluxe Edition track listing:
Disc 1:
01. YSIF
02. Taipei Person /Allah Tea
03. Knievel Has Landed
04. Hydrograd
05. Song #3
06. Fabuless
07. The Witness Trees
08. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
09. Thank God It's Over
10. St. Marie
11. Mercy
12. Whiplash Pants
13. Friday Knights
14. Somebody Stole My Eyes
15. When The Fever Broke
Disc 2:
01. Burn One Turn One
02. Bootleg Ginger
03. Live Like You're On Fire
04. Subversive
05. Unchained
06. Bombtrack
07. Outshined (Live at Sphere)
08. Song # 3 (Acoustic)
09. Mercy (Acoustic)
10. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) (Acoustic)
11. The Witness Trees (Acoustic)
12. Mercy (Live at Sphere)
13. Fabuless (Live at Sphere)