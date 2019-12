Stone Temple Pilots — with Linkin Park's Chester Bennington — have posted the official lyric video for their new song, "Black Heart," and you can check it out below.

The song is one of five tracks from the band's upcoming EP, High Rise, which will be released October 8 via 13Star Records.

Here's the complete track listing:

01. Out Of Time

02. Black Heart

03. Same On The Inside

04. Cry Cry

05. Tomorrow

Check it out — and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!