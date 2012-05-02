Stone Temple Pilots to Play 'Core' In Its Entirety During 2012 Tour

Later this year, Stone Temple Pilots will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Core (buy on iTunes), by playing the album in its entirety during a run of shows that kick off September 1.

"We're going to play the album in its entirety," vocalist Scott Weiland told Rolling Stone. "I think it'll be really fun, because the one thing that I got tired of was sort of playing the same basic set list every night. It was like, 'the hits.' This way, it's something different, and I think it will be cool."

He added: "What comes to mind is the first song that we ever wrote with all of us in the band, when we had our first rehearsal with Dean [DeLeo]. He had this guitar riff that turned into 'Where the River Goes.' We haven't played that song in a long time, so I'm looking forward to that."

While it may not surface until 2013, Weiland also remarked that he was "sure" the band would write another album.