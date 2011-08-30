Stone Temple Pilots Vocalist Scott Weiland Releases Digital Covers Album

Stone Temple Pilots/ex-Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland has just released a compilation of cover songs digitally through his online store. The set -- aptly titled A Compilation Of Scott Weiland Cover Songs -- includes takes on songs by David Bowie, The Flaming Lips, The Rolling Stones and more.

Weiland is currently promoting the release of his new autobiography, Not Dead & Not For Sale, which was released back in May.

In a surprising public statement, Weiland recently told Classic Rock that he would be open to rejoining Velvet Revolver, if only for a few live shows. "We can never say never," he said. "Who knows, maybe we'll do some shows some time."

