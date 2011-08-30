Stone Temple Pilots Vocalist Scott Weiland Releases Digital Covers Album

Stone Temple Pilots/ex-Velvet Revolver lead singer Scott Weiland has just released a compilation of cover songs digitally through his online store. The set -- aptly titled A Compilation Of Scott Weiland Cover Songs -- includes takes on songs by David Bowie, The Flaming Lips, The Rolling Stones and more.
Weiland is currently promoting the release of his new autobiography, Not Dead & Not For Sale, which was released back in May.
In a surprising public statement, Weiland recently told Classic Rock that he would be open to rejoining Velvet Revolver, if only for a few live shows. "We can never say never," he said. "Who knows, maybe we'll do some shows some time."
A Compilation Of Scott Weiland Cover Songs Track Listing
- 01. I Am The Resurrection (STONE ROSES)
- 02. Personality Crisis (NEW YORK DOLLS)
- 03. Frances Farmer Will Get Her Revenge On Seattle (NIRVANA)
- 04. Let Down (RADIOHEAD)
- 05. Into Your Arms (LEMONHEADS)
- 06. Dead Flowers (THE ROLLING STONES)
- 07. Waiting For Superman (THE FLAMING LIPS)
- 08. Revolution (The Beatles; recorded by STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2001)
- 09. But Not Tonight (DEPECHE MODE)
- 10. Reel Around The Fountain (THE SMITHS)
- 11. Fame (DAVID BOWIE)
- 12. Jean Genie (DAVID BOWIE)