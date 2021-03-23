Strandberg teases its first semi-hollow headless model, the Sälen Jazz

Ahead of Strandberg’s Spring Launch Event, during which we’ll get our first look at the latest additions to its lineup of headless guitars, the guitar maker has released a handful of promo pics for its first-ever semi-hollow model – the Sӓlen Jazz.

Though pictures of the guitar itself leaked online a few days prior to Strandberg’s post, these shots are the first official glimpse we have of the all-new addition to the Sӓlen family of electric guitars.

Nothing has been revealed by way of specs – full specs, pricing and availability will be discussed during the launch on April 6 – but the pictures showcase a series of intriguing appointments.

First and foremost, the new Sӓlen Jazz sports a single f-hole, making it the brand’s first venture into the world of semi-hollow guitars.

As is the case with the original Strandberg Sӓlen model, the guitar features a single cutaway and three-way pickup selector, but opts for a smaller-sized black pickguard. By the looks of things, the new model will boast the EGS series 5 fixed bridge and string locks, as found on existing Sӓlen models.

One point of deviation from the single-coil-equipped Sӓlen guitars is the appearance of two open-cover humbuckers – an appointment which will no doubt seek to deliver a new sonic variety and complement the f-hole for mellow, jazz-y tones.

As is the case with every other Strandberg guitar, we expect to see a headless ergonomic design, as well as the EndurNeck profile.

Anything beyond that point would be mere speculation, so it’s probably best to wait and find out for ourselves what the Salen Jazz has in store when it’s released on April 6.

Visit Strandberg's Facebook page for more info on how to watch the upcoming launch event.