Stream AC/DC's New Song, "Play Ball"

AC/DC have released the track list for their new album, Rock Or Bust, which will be released December 2. You can check it out below.
The 11-song collection is the band's first studio release since 2008's Black Ice. It includes the song "Play Ball," which you can hear below.
Rock Or Bust track listing:
- 01. Rock Or Bust
- 02. Play Ball
- 03. Rock The Blues Away
- 04. Miss Adventure
- 05. Dogs Of War
- 06. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder
- 07. Hard Times
- 08. Baptism By Fire
- 09. Rock The House
- 10. Sweet Candy
- 11. Emission Control
Founding guitarist Malcolm Young will not be returning to the group due to ill health. A statement issued by the group's Australian record label said, "Unfortunately due to the nature of Malcolm's illness, he will not be rejoining the band." His replacement is Stevie Young, the nephew of Malcolm and his brother and co-founder Angus Young.
Stevie played on the new album, which was recorded in Vancouver, Canada.