Stream AC/DC's New Song, "Play Ball"

AC/DC have released the track list for their new album, Rock Or Bust, which will be released December 2. You can check it out below.

The 11-song collection is the band's first studio release since 2008's Black Ice. It includes the song "Play Ball," which you can hear below.

Rock Or Bust track listing:

01. Rock Or Bust

02. Play Ball

03. Rock The Blues Away

04. Miss Adventure

05. Dogs Of War

06. Got Some Rock & Roll Thunder

07. Hard Times

08. Baptism By Fire

09. Rock The House

10. Sweet Candy

11. Emission Control

Founding guitarist Malcolm Young will not be returning to the group due to ill health. A statement issued by the group's Australian record label said, "Unfortunately due to the nature of Malcolm's illness, he will not be rejoining the band." His replacement is Stevie Young, the nephew of Malcolm and his brother and co-founder Angus Young.

Stevie played on the new album, which was recorded in Vancouver, Canada.