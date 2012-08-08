Stream Fleetwood Mac Tribute 'Just Tell Me That You Want Me' On Soundcloud One Week Before Release

In celebration of next week's release of 'Just Tell Me That You Want Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac,' Hear Music/Concord have posted the full album on Soundcloud, where it could be shared and streamed in its entirety.

You could stream/share the entire album here.

Hear Music/Concord have partnered up with Shaker's Club 53 to host a special release-day listening party and trivia contest.

They will be giving away the album to fans that correctly answer Fleetwood Mac trivia questions.

'Just Tell Me That You Want Me: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac' Tracklist:

1). "Albatross" - Lee Ranaldo Band Featuring J Mascis (4:16)

2). "Landslide" - Antony (3:33)xxa

3). "Before The Beginning" - Trixie Whitley (4:46)

4). "Oh Well" - Billy Gibbons & Co. (4:45)

5). "Rhiannon" - Best Coast (3:07)

6). "Think About Me" - The New Pornographers (2:56)

7). "Angel" - Marianne Faithfull (4:59)

8). "Silver Springs" - Lykke Li (4:11)

9). "Gold Dust Woman" - Karen Elson (5:43)

10). "Storms" - Matt Sweeney And Bonnie 'Prince' Billy (4:46)

11). "Straight Back" - Washed Out (3:44)

12). "That's All For Everyone" - Tame Impala (3:43)

13). "Sisters Of The Moon" - Craig Wedren with St. Vincent (3:45)

14). "Dreams" - The Kills (4:46)

15). "Gypsy" - Gardens & Villa (4:40)

16). "Tusk" - The Crystal Ark (5:30)

17). "Future Games" - MGMT (9:02)

