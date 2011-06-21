The Strokes to Begin Work on New Album "As Soon As Possible"

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, The Strokes said they would like to record the follow-up to this year's Angles "as soon as possible."

Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture told the magazine: "If we could do it tomorrow, that'd be great. But yeah, as soon as possible, I think."

He added that the band will be writing and recording their fifth album in much the same was as Angles was made, with each member bringing ideas into the studio for the whole band to work on.

This would be a massive change in work pace for the band, considering the five-year gap between Angles and 2006's First Impressions Of Earth.

Angles peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard charts.