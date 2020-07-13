Splendour In The Grass pivots its 20th anniversary blowout to 2021 with new headliners

So, after an ambitious attempt to make it work in 2020 by rescheduling from July to October, the 20th annual Splendour In The Grass festival has – sadly – been given the axe.

Except that technically, it hasn't! It's just moving a squidge down the calendar over to 2021, back in its usual mid-year slot with a lineup set to satisfy (hopefully) everyone bummed about the epic 2020 event being made another victim of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Splendour #20 is set to go down on the weekend of July 23rd, 24th and 25th (but don't forget the prerequisite travel and recovery days when you go to pencil in that annual leave) at its usual home of the North Byron Parklands.

To accompany the new dates, Team Splendour have announced that two out of the three headliners that were set to lead the 2020 event have been locked in for next year's jaunt. Flume will no longer be tackling the Friday night spot, with the almighty Gorillaz taking his place. The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator have the Saturday and Sunday night climaxes under their respective belts.

Further lineup details are yet to be announced (the organisers have stated they aim to rebook "as many of the 2020 artists as possible"), but tickets to Splendour 2021 are already on sale – and moving fast – via the festival's website.

Keep an eye out on the Australian Guitar homepage for more updates!