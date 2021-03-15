H.E.R., Thundercat, The Strokes, Body Count win at the Grammys 2021

The 63rd Grammy Awards – and first to take place in a virtual format – were held last night (March 14), and it was a stellar evening for guitar-playing acts.

Among those to scoop awards were H.E.R., who won Song of the Year with I Can't Breathe; Thundercat, who bagged Best Progressive R&B Album with his star-studded 2020 effort It Is What It Is; The Strokes, who secured Best Rock Album with The New Abnormal; and Body Count, whose politically fueled Bum-Rush won them Best Metal Performance.

Other guitar-playing artists to bag awards included Taylor Swift, whose Folklore earned her the coveted Album of the Year prize; Brittany Howard, who won Best Rock Song with Stay High; and Fantastic Negrito, who landed Best Contemporary Blues Album for Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

The late John Prine won Best American Roots Performance for I Remember Everything, while Live at the Royal Albert Hall secured Snarky Puppy Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

This year also marked the first-ever instance of an all-female Best Rock Performance category, with HAIM, Brittany Howard, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers and Grace Potter securing nominations. The award was ultimately won by Fiona Apple for Shameika, while Fetch the Bolt Cutters landed Best Alternative Music Album.

Also notably, while psych-soul duo Black Pumas missed out on winning Record of the Year for their track Colors, they offered up a highly energetic live rendition of the track at the socially distanced ceremony.

Check out a full list of the guitar-playing nominees at this year's ceremony below (winners in bold):

Album of the Year

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Song of the Year

I Can’t Breathe – H.E.R.

Black Parade – Beyoncé

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Circles – Post Malone

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal – The Strokes

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters – Fiona Apple

Hyperspace – Beck

Punisher – Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime – Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

Best Rock Performance

Shameika – Fiona Apple

The Steps – HAIM

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Not – Big Thief

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Daylight – Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Fuck Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

Best Country Album

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark

Best Metal Performance

Bum-Rush – Body Count

Underneath – Code Orange

The In-Between – In This Moment

Bloodmoney – Poppy

Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Power Trip

Best Rock Song

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Lost in Yesterday – Tame Impala

Not – Big Thief

Shameika – Fiona Apple

Best Country Solo Performance

When My Amy Prays – Vince Gill

Stick That in Your Country Song – Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was – Brandy Clark

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Black Like Me – Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

All Night – Brothers Osborne

Ocean – Lady A

Sugar Coat – Little Big Town

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Best Country Song

Crowded Table – The Highwomen

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall – Snarky Puppy

Axiom – Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard – Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs – Black Violin

Americana – Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Best American Roots Performance

I Remember Everything – John Prine

Colors – Black Pumas

Deep In Love – Bonny Light Horseman

Short and Sweet – Brittany Howard

I’ll Be Gone – Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

I Remember Everything – John Prine

Cabin – The Secret Sisters

Ceiling to the Floor – Sierra Hull

Hometown – Sarah Jarosz

Man Without a Soul – Lucinda Williams

Best Traditional Blues Album

Rawer than Raw – Bobby Rush

All My Dues are Paid – Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel – Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard – Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove – Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount – Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice – G. Love

Blackbirds – Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

All the Good Times – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance – Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter – Laura Marling

Saturn Return – The Secret Sisters

Best Regional Roots Music Album