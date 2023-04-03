Strum into spring with 20% off select Fender acoustic guitars

Well, spring is here. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and it’s the perfect time to bag that fabulous acoustic guitar you’ve always wanted. Fender has just dropped their brilliant Spring Sale, giving you the opportunity to score a generous 20% off particular California Series and Classic Design acoustic guitars (opens in new tab). This sale includes countless guitars in various shapes and sizes, meaning you’ll undoubtedly find your next acoustic companion here.

Okay, so Fender may be better known for their insanely popular electric guitars, such as the Stratocaster and Telecaster . Still, they actually have a plethora of acoustic guitars that range from the best acoustic guitars for beginners to some of the best acoustic guitars under $1,000 and so much more.

(opens in new tab) Fender Spring Sale: 20% off select acoustic guitars (opens in new tab)

Looking to freshen up your acoustic guitar sound this spring? Well, Fender has the sale for you. Right now, you can bag 20% off everything from the beloved Malibu to the sleek Newporter and even the Redondo. You have until the 10th of April to bag one of these great instruments, so be quick!

Included in this sale is one of our favorites, the ultra-stylish Malibu Player (opens in new tab), which is now down to only $359.99. This small-bodied, short-scale acoustic-electric is extremely comfortable to play with a bright, shimmery tone that some more expensive guitars could only dream of.

Elsewhere you’ll find the CD-60S Dreadnought (opens in new tab) down to a mere $159.99. This all-mahogany powerhouse offers newbie players superb value for money and, quite frankly, is a steal at this price.

For those on the hunt for something a little higher end, the Newporter Special Mahogany (opens in new tab) is the perfect option. Originally priced at $749.99, it is available right now for $599.99. This stunning guitar features quartersawn scalloped X bracing for outstanding resonance, an upgraded bone nut and saddle, as well as elegant maple binding and matching maple rosette to complete the contemporary look.

Not sure where to start when it comes to acoustic guitars? Our buyer's guides are here to help