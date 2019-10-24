Strymon's Iridium is an amp modeler like no other

Strymon has announced the Iridium, the boutique effects company’s unique take on amp modeling.

Rather than try to be everything to all players, the Iridium focuses on clean-to-crunch amp textures, with models of the Fender Deluxe Reverb, Vox AC30TB and Marshall Plexi, driven by the company’s new Matrix Modeling.

These amps are all adjusted via drive, bass, middle, treble and level controls, and promise to go beyond what the originals could sonically achieve, all driven by Strymon’s analog JFET preamp front end.

Nine Impulse Response cabinets are onboard, taken from the collections of IR experts like OwnHammer, Celestion, cabIR and Valhallir.

These include a Deluxe Reverb 1x12, Blues Junior 1x12, Vibrolux 2x10, AC30 2x12, 1x12 Alnico, Mesa 4x12, GNR 4x12, 2x12 Vintage 30 and Marshall 8x12.

These IRs can be adjusted via the Iridium’s Room control, and you can load your own IRs using Strymon’s Impulse Manager software.

Other features include stereo inputs and outputs, MIDI control, onboard headphone out, presets (with MultiSwitch Plus support), and even expression control.

We really dig Strymon’s approach here: the Iridium looks like a killer option for players who already run overdrive pedals for gain and just need a clean amp to play through, while offering IRs to send to a PA or recording interface. Its stripped-back approach really sets it apart from many of today’s amp modelers.

The Iridium is available now for $399. See Strymon for an exhaustive set of video demos and specs.