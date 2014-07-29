Sugar Ray and The Bluetones Premiere New Song, "Hungry But Happy" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Hungry But Happy," a new song by Sugar Ray and The Bluetones.

The track is from the band's new album, Living Tear to Tear, which will be released August 19 through Severn Records.

Sugar Ray and The Bluetones — a storied blues ensemble that has backed Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, Joe Turner, Roosevelt Sykes, Big Walter Horton, Big Mama Thornton and JB Hutto — are marking their 35th anniversary with this new album.

The hard-swinging band fully absorbed the lessons learned from Chicago blues masters, making them one of New England’s most beloved blues institutions. The Boston Phoenix called the band's frontman "a fixture on the national blues scene. [Sugar Ray] Norcia's elegant, emotive voice is his calling card [alongside his] rich, melodic harmonica blowing."

Besides Norcia, the band features Monster Mike Welch on guitar, bassist Mudcat Ward, pianist Anthony Geraci and drummer Neil Gouvin.

"'Hungry But Happy' features my Gretsch G5420T, Barber B-Custom Cool Overdrive, Strymon Flint Reverb, Strymon El Capistan Delay and a modified Fender Pro Junior amp," says Monster Mike Welch. For more about Welch's gear, head here.

Sugar Ray and The Bluetones have an incredible history, from early tours with Big Walter Horton; collaborations with Ronnie Earl; backing legendary artists in Cambridge and on tour; being invited for a residency at Chicago’s legendary South Side juke joint Theresa’s, musical home of Junior Wells (though they had to decline due to other commitments) and earning five Blues Music Awards nominations for their last album, Evening, including Band of the Year and Album of the Year.

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook. To pre-order Living Tear to Tear, visit Amazon.com.