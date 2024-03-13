The one thing you should probably never do after being honored with a signature guitar is destroy it. Unfortunately, Sullivan King has done just that in an internet-breaking case of mistaken identity.

Just weeks after the launch of his signature, blood-splattered Schecter Banshee, metal guitarist and DJ Sullivan King has accidentally trashed one of his new models by launching it at an individual he thought was his guitar tech.

Alas, it turned out it wasn’t his staffer, ready and primed to catch the instrument. Instead, it was an unsuspecting concert photographer, who dodged the flying guitar and watched, shellshocked, as it crashed onto the floor where he had stood just moments earlier.

@sullivanking 0 days with out incident on the job site ♬ original sound - Sullivan King

King postured at the photographer (who understandably had his hands full) as to why he didn’t catch the Sustainiac- and Schecter Apocalypse pickups-laced guitar. The look on the photographer’s face, however, says it all.

One witty user commented on King’s Tiktok post, “That wasn’t in the job description.”

It aptly encapsulates what must have been going through the poor photographer's head when he saw a near-$2,000 guitar flying toward his face and expensive camera.

Luckily, a few shows later, King extended an olive branch to the photographer, inviting him on stage to complete a redemption arc.

In an excellent plot twist, however, after he caught the guitar and cheers erupted from the crowd, the cameraman treated the audience to his best Pete Townshend impression, smashing it to smithereens.

Thankfully, it wasn’t one of King’s signature builds this time. Regardless, it is impressive just how effortlessly he destroys the gloss white Schecter.

Throwing guitars around the stage isn’t exactly a new trick, and while it does look James Bond-cool, doing so comes with its fair share of risks. Just ask the tech who took a Bruce Springsteen-launched Telecaster to the head last year.