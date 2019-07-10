Summer NAMM 2019: Fender Announces New Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender has introduced the new Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster, part of the company’s Rarities Collection, which combines exotic tonewoods with premium pickups and appointments.

The new model boasts a chambered, two-piece roasted alder body with a natural flame maple top, separated by a black center stripe. There’s also a maple neck with a modern C”-shaped neck profile and a maple fretboard with black dot inlays.

Pickups are a Tim Shaw custom-designed Fifties vintage-style bridge single coil and a ShawBucker 1T humbucker in the neck.

Other features include a master volume control with treble bleed, a master tone control and a three-way blade switch. There’s also a vintage-style Tele bridge with three compensated steel saddles, Fender Standard Cast/Sealed Staggered tuners and a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard.

The new guitar follows the release of the Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster, the Red Mahogany Top Telecaster and, most recently, the Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster.

The Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster is available now for $2,499.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to Fender.com.