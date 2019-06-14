Fender Announces New Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster

Fender has introduced the new Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster, part of the company’s Rarities Collection, which combines exotic tonewoods with premium pickups and appointments.

The new model boasts a two-piece alder body with a flame ash top in a Plasma Red Burst nitrocellulose lacquer finish. There’s also a "60s C”-shaped birds-eye maple neck and fretboard.

Pickups are a trio of Custom Shop '54 Strat single coils, with master volume, two tone controls and a five-way blade switch. Other features include a Pure Vintage 6-Saddle Synchronized Tremolo, Pure Vintage Single Line "Fender Deluxe" tuners, narrow tall frets and a three-ply black/white/black pickguard. The guitar comes in a brown hardshell case.

The new guitar follows the release of the Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster in April and the Red Mahogany Top Telecaster in May.

The limited-edition Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499.99.

For more information or to purchase, head to Fender.com.