Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch Unveils New Electromatic Models

Offerings include the Double Jet, Center Block and Limited Edition Hollow Body.

Electromatic Double Jet Tahiti Red

Electromatic Double Jet Tahiti Red (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

Summer NAMM 2019: In advance of Summer NAMM, Gretsch has announced a variety of new Electromatic guitars—the Electromatic Double Jet, Electromatic Center Block and the limited edition Electromatic Hollow Body.

The G5232T Electromatic Double Jet features a double-cut chambered mahogany body with an arched maple top, mahogany neck and a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. There’s also a pair of Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Bigsby B50 tailpiece, aged white body binding with multi-ply purfling, a silver pickguard, silver pickup bezels and chrome hardware.

Finishes include Casino Gold, Dark Cherry Metallic, Midnight Sapphire and Tahiti Red.

Electromatic Center Block Orange Stain

Electromatic Center Block Orange Stain (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G5622T Electromatic Center Block features a double-cutaway maple body with a chambered spruce center block, maple neck and a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. Pickups are a pair of Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers. Other features include an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece, a Graph Tech NuBone nut and G-arrow knobs.

Finishes include Aspen Green, Dark Cherry Metallic or Georgia Green with a silver pickguard and silver pickup bezels, and Imperial Stain or Orange Stain with a gold pickguard and gold pickup bezels.

The guitar is also available in a lefty model finished in Georgia Green, with a V-Stoptail in place of the Bigsby vibrato.

Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body Black

Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body Black (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body sports an arched maple top with sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes, as well as a maple neck and rosewood fingerboard. There’s also dual Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, a secured Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs and a Bigsby B60G tailpiece.

The guitar comes finished in classic Black with an early Fifties enlarged headstock, pearloid Hump Block inlays, a tortoise pickguard with matching pickup inserts and gold hardware.

Limited Edition Electromatic Hollow Body Midnight Sapphire

Limited Edition Electromatic Hollow Body Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The limited edition G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body, meanwhile, sports a thinner, fully hollow build. Features include an arched maple top with sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes for increased acoustic projection, a maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s also dual Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, aged white body binding and multi-ply purfling, gold pickguard, vintage-style open back tuning machines, gold hardware, a secured Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs, a Bigsby B60G vibrato tailpiece and a limited-edition Midnight Sapphire finish.

For more information on the new Electromatics head to Gretsch Guitars.