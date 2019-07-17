Summer NAMM 2019: Gretsch Unveils New Electromatic Models

Electromatic Double Jet Tahiti Red (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

Summer NAMM 2019: In advance of Summer NAMM, Gretsch has announced a variety of new Electromatic guitars—the Electromatic Double Jet, Electromatic Center Block and the limited edition Electromatic Hollow Body.

The G5232T Electromatic Double Jet features a double-cut chambered mahogany body with an arched maple top, mahogany neck and a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. There’s also a pair of Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Bigsby B50 tailpiece, aged white body binding with multi-ply purfling, a silver pickguard, silver pickup bezels and chrome hardware.

Finishes include Casino Gold, Dark Cherry Metallic, Midnight Sapphire and Tahiti Red.

Electromatic Center Block Orange Stain (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G5622T Electromatic Center Block features a double-cutaway maple body with a chambered spruce center block, maple neck and a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. Pickups are a pair of Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers. Other features include an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece, a Graph Tech NuBone nut and G-arrow knobs.

Finishes include Aspen Green, Dark Cherry Metallic or Georgia Green with a silver pickguard and silver pickup bezels, and Imperial Stain or Orange Stain with a gold pickguard and gold pickup bezels.

The guitar is also available in a lefty model finished in Georgia Green, with a V-Stoptail in place of the Bigsby vibrato.

Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body Black (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The G5420TG Limited Edition Electromatic ’50s Hollow Body sports an arched maple top with sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes, as well as a maple neck and rosewood fingerboard. There’s also dual Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, a secured Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs and a Bigsby B60G tailpiece.

The guitar comes finished in classic Black with an early Fifties enlarged headstock, pearloid Hump Block inlays, a tortoise pickguard with matching pickup inserts and gold hardware.

Limited Edition Electromatic Hollow Body Midnight Sapphire (Image credit: courtesy of Gretsch)

The limited edition G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body, meanwhile, sports a thinner, fully hollow build. Features include an arched maple top with sound-post bracing and oversized F-holes for increased acoustic projection, a maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s also dual Black Top Filter’Tron pickups, aged white body binding and multi-ply purfling, gold pickguard, vintage-style open back tuning machines, gold hardware, a secured Adjusto-Matic bridge, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs, a Bigsby B60G vibrato tailpiece and a limited-edition Midnight Sapphire finish.

For more information on the new Electromatics head to Gretsch Guitars.