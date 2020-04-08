Summer NAMM 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

One of the biggest events in the guitar gear calendar, Summer NAMM 2020, will not take place this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced.

The NAMM website yesterday posted the following statement: “At NAMM, we recognize the importance of this annual mid-year gathering for our industry but the harsh realities of this crisis make it impossible to undertake the many months of careful planning and preparation that are required for such a show.

“We look forward to reconvening the global crossroads of the industry at The 2021 NAMM Show, January 21–24 in Anaheim, California and returning to Nashville in summer 2021.”

The Nashville-staged event is the smaller of the two NAMM conventions that take place each year - the largest being Winter NAMM in January, held at California’s Anaheim Convention Center - but has grown in prominence in recent years.

Summer NAMM’s location means it often plays host to the launch of artist signature models, as well as custom shop one-offs and big-name performances, particularly from Gibson, which is based in Nashville.

“As difficult as these days are, we gain strength and inspiration from the generations of NAMM members who came before us, overcoming every obstacle in their way,” NAMM Chair C.F. Martin said in an open letter to the ‘NAMM Family’.

“And in that spirit, we can just imagine the heartfelt celebrations that will occur when we are all together again in Anaheim next January. In the meantime, please stay safe and connected to each other; with perseverance, vision and passion, we will succeed.”

It remains to be seen if this will affect gear launches planned for Summer NAMM, or whether these will go ahead regardless. Either way, we’ll keep you informed.