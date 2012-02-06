Super Poll: Which Band Would You Most Like to See Play the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Madonna. Isn't she something, folks?

As entertainment- (and lip sync-) filled as last night's Super Bowl halftime show was, it lacked a certain energy that only a great rock band can bring to the table.

That said, there are some heavyweights in the hard rock pantheon who've yet to make it to midfield on Super Bowl Sunday, and we're asking you, the readers, to tell us who you think should headline the next Super Bowl halftime show.

Who will it be? Van Halen? Pearl Jam? Foo Fighters? Give us your opinion below!