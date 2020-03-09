Supro’s Blues King 10 teams affordable tube tone with a built-in Pigtronix overdrive

Supro has introduced the Blues King 10 guitar amp, which, like last year’s one-watt Blues King 8, updates the company’s '50s-era low-wattage combo design with some modern touches.

The five-watt Class-A 1x10 combo is loaded with a 12AX7 preamp tube and a 6V6 power tube, and features footswitchable boost and gain along with a two-band EQ.

There’s also a Pigtronix Fat Drive mode for a bit more dirt and sustain, as well as a custom analog spring reverb and a line output for direct recording or slaving to another amp.

(Image credit: Supro)

The vintage poplar enclosure recalls the Fifties-era Supro Comet, and the single custom BK10 speaker is designed to “capture the magic of the original field-coil speakers used in the earliest American tube amps.”

The Blues King 10 is available now for $499. For more information, head to Supro.