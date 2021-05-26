Suspect208 – the band featuring the sons of Slash and Robert Trujillo – announce breakup

Suspect208 – the band formed less than a year ago by the sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland – have announced their breakup.

The news coincides with guitarist Niko Tsangaris and drummer London Hudson's announcement that they have started a new band, S8nt Elektric.

In a recent interview with Wall Of Sound, Tsangaris explains that they “decided to end it because Tye [Trujillo] left and Cody [Houston] left to be a dad and we didn’t want to keep dividing up our fan base by getting new people”.

He continues: “We’re starting a clean slate with S8nt Elektric and we’re all very excited about it. There’s some amazing musicians in that band and we’re all very driven!” Listen to S8nt Elektric's debut single, My Eyes, below:

Suspect208 was first composed of vocalist Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland; drummer London Hudson, son of Slash [Saul Hudson]; Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo; and Niko Tsangaris. Noah Weiland was replaced by new vocalist Cody Houston earlier this year.

Tsangaris, of course, does not have a famous father, but his guitar chops are formidable, and can be heard on the band's recent single, All Black.

The band's music recalled the work of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, with grungy riffs and gnarly basslines taking center stage.

In a discussion with the Appetite for Distortion podcast last year, then-singer Noah Weiland addressed comparisons drawn between Suspect208 and Velvet Revolver.

“I didn’t try to [sound similar] or anything,” he said. “I don’t write songs; I just come up with it on the spot. I hear an instrumental or something for, like, 30 seconds to a minute, stop it, instantly put it in and just start recording it by myself. And as I go along, I just start coming up with different things.”