Synergy expands amp module range with high-gain Diezel Herbert preamp module

Synergy has expanded its lineup of compact guitar amp modules with the release of the Diezel Herbert preamp module.

The second addition to Synergy’s Diezel lineup following the release of the VH4 unit, the new-for-2021 Diezel Herbert module aims to faithfully capture all the tonal nuances of Peter Diezel’s original amp.

In terms of controls, the preamp features two separate channels (blue and red) with independent gain parameters, as well as channel-specific Mid-Cut toggle switches and controls. Also included is an overarching three-band EQ circuit.

Elsewhere, in its quest to deliver a like-for-like tonal character and an authentic grind, Synergy’s Diezel Herbert module also features a three-position cathode select switch, which is said to affect the “feel and tightness” of the output response.

Used to configure the input tube bass response, the cathode switch comes factory-set at position two – a setting that features a 2.7k resistor and .68uf capacitor. Positions one and three, said to be suitable for USA-voiced modules and the Soldano SLO, respectively, are also available.

The Synergy Diezel Herbert preamp module will be available for $399.

To find out more, visit Synergy.