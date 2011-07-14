System of a Down Singer Serj Tankian Posts Clip of New Song

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has posted a new video to his YouTube account which features a 20-second clip of what appears to be a new song. The video can be seen below.

Tankian posted a link to the video via his Twitter page along with the message "New music? Nahhhhh...Okay, maybe."

The singer released his second solo album, Imperfect Harmonies, in 2010. It was thought that he was working on the follow-up before System Of A Down announced their summer touring plans.

Tankian is currently on the road with System of a Down, although the band has played no new music during live performances this summer and have not indicated if they plan to record in the future or not.

Of their future plans, System of a Down issued a statement saying that they had "no master plan of sorts - we are playing these shows simply because we want to play together again as a band and for you, our amazing fans."