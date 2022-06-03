NAMM 2022: Takamine expands its affordable G Series with 6 new acoustic models

NAMM 2022: Takamine has bolstered its arsenal of affordable G Series strummers by introducing four all-new acoustic guitars.

Offering okoume- and spruce-top six-string models, as well as a freshly appointed Pearl White 12-string acoustic, the new G Series boasts two dreadnoughts, two NEX “mini-jumbos” and two single-cutaway models.

Despite sporting a wealth of model-specific specs, each acoustic comes packed with Takamine’s TP-3G electronics – which feature a three-band EQ and onboard chromatic tuner – supplied in an effort to offer a seamless studio-to-stage playing experience.

According to Tom Watters, Director of Product Development for Takamine USA, the new-for-2022 models promise to provide a better tone and performance than any other guitar currently on the market for a similar price point.

“The G Series allows more and more musicians to get into the stage-ready playability of Takamine Guitars,” he commented.

Is this really the case? Well, let’s take a look, shall we…

Takamine GD35CE PW and GD35CE-12 PW

Takamine GD35CE PW and Takamine GD35CE-12 PW

First up is the GD35CE PW and its 12-string counterpart, the GD35CE-12 PW. Aside from the six string difference, both acoustics feature the same specs, meaning they sport a dreadnought cutaway body shape composed from sapele back and sides and a solid spruce top.

The Pearl White finish features extra pop thanks to black body binding and abalone rosette, all of which line up alongside a mahogany neck and laurel fingerboard. Under the hood, it comes equipped with the TP-3G preamp system and all the associated goodies, such as a three-band EQ and chromatic tuner.

The pair of Pearl White strummers will be available later this year.

Takamine GLD11E and GLN11E

Takamine GLN11E and Takamine GLD11E

Joining the above are the GLD11E and GLN11E, which are respectively dreadnought and NEX “mini-jumbo” acoustics. Both feature an okoume top, back and sides, and promise to provide a “natural and beautifully rootsy sound”. They've also got a slightly shorter 24.8” scale length, which is said to contribute to a more comfortable playing experience. Other notable appointments include the TP-3G system.

Takamine GLD12E and GLN12E

Takamine GLD12E and Takamine GLN12E

Last but not least are the GLD12E and GLN12E models, which are effectively the same as the models above, though with a spruce top. When paired with the okoume back and sides, the two models aim to harness a bold, percussive sonic richness.

Again, the slightly shorter 24.8” scale has been utilized here for playability reasons, while the TP-3G also makes the cut.

The Takamine GLD12E and GLN12E, as well as the GLD11E and GLN11E, are all available now.

For more information, head over to Takamine (opens in new tab).