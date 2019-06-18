Take a Virtual, 3D Tour of David Gilmour's Guitar Collection

This Thursday, June 20, Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour will auction off more than 120 guitars from his personal collection through Christie's. Obviously, not everyone will be able to attend the actual auction in New York City, so—for us regular guitar lovers—Christie's has put an absolutely amazing virtual tour of the collection on its website.

Featuring the entire collection—including the legendary Black Strat, the #0001 Strat and the "Wish You Were Here" Martin—the virtual, 3D space gives users a comprehensive look at all the guitars set to go under the hammer later this week. To check it out, step right this way.

“It’s something I’ve thought about for years,” Gilmour told Guitar World last month about his decision to sell off so much of his collection. “These guitars have served me very well. They’ve given me songs and tunes, but I thought it would be good for them to move on and create new music with different people. Hopefully, they’ll also raise a fair bit of money, which I plan donate to charity, and that will do some direct good in this world with all its difficulties.”

