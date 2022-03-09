Tallah announce sophomore album, The Generation of Danger, share raging first single, Telescope

Pennsylvania nu-metal upstarts Tallah have announced their sophomore full-length outing, The Generation of Danger, sharing an uber-destructive new single, Telescope.

Arriving September 9 via Earache Records, the LP follows 2020's Matriphagy, and will again revolve around an “elaborate and horrific story”, which the band promise will unfold in the months leading up to its release.

“The Generation Of Danger is a completely new and fresh concept for us, both lyrically and instrumentally,” says frontman Justin Bonitz. “We wanted to take what made Matriphagy so good and jack it up to 150 percent. The tracks are monstrous and daunting.

“The story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface. It's a concept album about a genius scientist who gets fed up with being swept under the rug.

“After the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, he snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”

This sounds ominous and we honestly can't predict what's to come, but in the meantime you can listen to the album's pummeling first single, Telescope. It sees guitarists Derrick Schneider and Alex Snowden deploy a clutch of drop-tuned electric guitar riffs as they bolster its undeniably Slipknot-inspired arrangement. Check it out below.

“Telescope is one of the fastest and most chaotic songs on The Generation of Danger,” says drummer Max Portnoy. “It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It's one of my top picks from the album with the song having two different choruses, one being melodic and the other with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.”

The band have also created an interactive browser experience to promote the album, which allows fans to “uncover aspects of the dark The Generation of Danger universe”.

“The TGOD game was something I've been wanting to do since we started thinking of unique ways to present this album,” Portnoy continues. “It was an idea I hadn't seen anyone do before and it's the perfect way of setting up the album's concept while offering loads of Easter eggs and teasers.

“You're essentially placed directly into the story and I feel it's the most immersive thing we've ever done. I'm super proud of how it turned out.”

The Generation of Danger is available to preorder now. Check out its track list below.

mud_castle The Hard Reset Stomping Grounds The Impressionist Shaken (not stirred) For The Recognition Of Nothing Dicker's Done Telescope Wendrid Headfirst Thistle How Long?