“The ultimate multi-tool for guitar players”? Taylor’s upgraded Beacon might just be the most versatile clip-on tuner ever made

Taylor has reinvented its standard digital clip-on tuner in the form of the Beacon – a surprisingly stacked gadget that might just be the most versatile clip-on tuner on the market.

Just how versatile can a headstock-equippable tuner be, you ask? Well, as evidenced by the Beacon, the answer is ‘very’. Sure, it helps you keep your guitar in tune via its precise tuning calibration, but it also does so much more.

For one, it’s also a metronome, making it on paper a nifty practice companion as well as a humble tuning utility tool. 12 pre-set time signatures can be navigated, with a selectable bpm range of 30 to 208.

(Image credit: Taylor)

While on the subject of counting, the Beacon also has Timer and Countdown functions. These don’t need to be explained, and on the surface might seem surplus to requirements, but the live implications of these added abilities are actually quite nifty.

For example, Timer – which can be set for up to 99 minutes and 59 seconds – can be used to keep an eye on set times, either on stage or in the rehearsal room. The Countdown mode (with the same time range) could be used for the same purpose.

You want more? Well, the final trick up the Beacon's sleeve is a Flashlight mode, which, again, could have genuine positive uses for players. Reading from sheet music, or having some mid-gig pedalboard problems that you’re struggling to solve on a dark stage? The Beacon’s torch (not to mention its TFT color LCD screen) could be a savior.

(Image credit: Taylor)

All these additional bells and whistles aside, the Beacon doesn’t lose sight of its main objective: namely, to help keep guitars in tune. To that end, it offers Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Violin and Ukulele modes, dot or strobe displays, and reference pitch Hz values selectable from 430-450Hz.

Gone are the days where tuners can just be tuners. In today’s concentrated tuner market, it seems brands are looking for new ways to make their products stand out from its competitors.

The Beacon is one such example of this phenomenon. Another would be Walrus Audio’s Canvas guitar tuner, which lets players upload their own photos for ultimate personalization.

Taylor is obviously confident that its own Beacon will tempt players, labeling it “the ultimate multi-tool for guitar players”.

The Beacon – which is USB rechargeable – is available now for $50.

Head over to Taylor to find out more.