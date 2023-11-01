“The perfect meld of versatility and precision”: Walrus Audio’s ultra-accurate Canvas Tuner lets you upload your own photos for ultimate personalization – and we want one

By Matt Owen
published

A screenshot of your setlist? How about some positive affirmations? Walrus Audio's new tuner has a screensaver mode that lets you get mighty creative

Walrus Audio has bolstered its Canvas range of utility pedalboard tools with a new tuner pedal that takes the phrase “ultimate personalization” very, very seriously.

Have you ever gone to tune your electric guitar or acoustic guitar, glanced down at your tuner, and thought to yourself, ‘I wish I could upload my own photo to that pedal’? No? Well, neither have we, but now we can’t think about anything else, because that’s exactly what the Canvas Tuner lets you do.

By taking advantage of the pedal’s 2.8” LCD display, players can upload pictures of their choosing to the pedal, which can then be used as screensavers in between tunes. Fancy cycling through an album of pet photos mid-gig? Or how about having a setlist screenshot embedded into the screen?

Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner
In addition to the personable screensaver operation, the Canvas Tuner also has eight color themes (and built-in screensavers, if you’re not fussed about uploading your own) which can be chosen based on your favorite color palette.

The Canvas Tuner isn’t just about novel customization, though – it’s also accurate. Its flat frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz means it’s suitable for acoustic and bass guitars (“Even bassists needing that low B rumble can tune with confidence”) with +/-0.1 cent of accuracy.

There are also top-mounted jacks for easier rig assimilation, but if that isn’t enough then the Canvas Tuner accommodates multiple screen orientations for extra flexibility.

Other appointments include a Tune Assist Mode, which effectively strives for swift and accurate tuning by letting players know when a note has stayed in tune for a “predetermined threshold”. Basically, it’s a nice visual cue to let live players know they’re in tune.

There are also presets for alternate tunings, relay and buffered bypass options, adjustable brightness for different stages, and both needle and strobe modes.

Did we mention we can upload your own photos? That’s a pretty cool addition that has both practical and novel applications, and we’re very tempted indeed.

As for how it holds up to the competition, the Canvas Tuner weighs in at $148, making it slightly more expensive than the industry-standard PolyTune and Boss TU-3. 

Visit Walrus Audio for more information.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.