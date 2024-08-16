“A home run!” Taylor’s latest surprise GS Mini drop offers MLB fans a unique opportunity to support their favorite baseball team and own a world-renowned acoustic at the same time

The limited-edition collection redresses Taylor’s hugely popular short-scale acoustic, allowing baseball fans to sport their team colors in a new way

Taylor guitars x MLB
Taylor has released a collection of limited-edition acoustics guitars, each of which have been inspired by a different Major League Baseball team.

The Taylor x MLB GS Mini Guitar Collection includes officially licensed team logos and colors from all 30 MLB teams, offering players a unique way to sport their team of choice.

