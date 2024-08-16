“A home run!” Taylor’s latest surprise GS Mini drop offers MLB fans a unique opportunity to support their favorite baseball team and own a world-renowned acoustic at the same time

Taylor has released a collection of limited-edition acoustics guitars, each of which have been inspired by a different Major League Baseball team.

The Taylor x MLB GS Mini Guitar Collection includes officially licensed team logos and colors from all 30 MLB teams, offering players a unique way to sport their team of choice.

Each guitar is adorned with a team-specific top finish, while the team logos can be found beneath the bridge. The Taylor GS Mini – one of the most popular acoustic guitars in the world – serves as the foundation of the project.

Each guitar is crafted with a solid torrefied Sitka spruce top and layered sapele back and sides. This choice pairing produces the “bold, warm, and resonant sound” that has made the GS Mini so revered. Its neck is tropical mahogany with a matte finish, and its fretboard is ebony.

A compact 23.5" scale length makes the guitars steely travel companions for away days and home fixtures alike.

Taylor says the instrument is ideal for players of all skill levels, but emphasizes its value as an easy-playing beginner guitar thanks to its “comfortable feel and rich acoustic voice”.

Former second baseman Derek Dietrich, who played for several teams – including two stints with the New York Yankees – has called the collection a “home run”.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

"It's the perfect blend of my two passions,” he says. “Whether playing a smash hit or watching a crushed homer, this is the one guitar every guitar and baseball lover needs."

“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration," adds Tim O'Brien, VP of Marketing at Taylor. "Through this partnership, we're adding a new dimension of personal expression to our guitar lineup. Whether you're a collector or a player, there's something special about owning a guitar that embodies the spirit of your favorite baseball team."

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Earlier this year, Taylor united with mountain lifestyle brand Stio for another unique collection of GS Mini colorways, while the new GS Mini-E Rosewood, according to a new Guitar World review, “has never looked – or sounded – better”.

The GS Mini Sapele has received equally impressive reviews with the high-end acoustic lauded for its accessible price.

Each new Taylor Guitars x MLB acoustic is priced at $799 and is available to order today.

Head over to Taylor Guitars for more information about the Taylor Guitars collection.