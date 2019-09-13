Is TC Electronic about to drop a do-everything multi-effects pedal?

TC Electronic’s venerable TonePrint series may be in line for the multi-effects pedal treatment, if a fresh tease from the Danish company is anything to go by.

A new Facebook post shows a footswitch, with the words 'TonePrint Pedalboard' beneath and a small screen above, which displays 'Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb'.

Presumably, that means the TP Pedalboard is capable of running any of TC Electronic’s myriad TonePrint-equipped digital pedals.

That footswitch - which, incidentally, is one of TC Electronic’s pressure-sensitive MASH offerings - is accompanied by the number 5, which indicates there will be at least 5 footswitches onboard.

We’re excited to say the least, especially if the price is right - could this end up being the affordable multi-effects to beat?

We’ll be bringing you more news on this one very soon...