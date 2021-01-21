Tech 21 reboots the original SansAmp as the SansAmp Classic

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Within the past year we’ve seen some noteworthy new SansAmp designs from Tech 21, including the Steve Harris SH-1 and the PSA 2.0.

Now Tech 21 has relaunched the SansAmp Classic, the original pedal that inspired many of the company’s products and is considered a pioneer in DI guitar and bass tones.

The SansAmp Classic’s main module contains a bank of eight character switches, which adjust tonality, harmonics and dynamics.

A three-position input switch, meanwhile, offers a choice of pre-amp styles: Lead (Marshall-style), Normal (Mesa Boogie-style), and Bass (Fender-style).

There are also four controls to shape pre-amp and power amp contours, as well as volume and tone.

The SansAmps was first developed in 1989, and discontinued in 2016. The new Classic retains the identical circuitry of the original, in all its analog glory.

