Tech 21’s SansAmp PSA 2.0 updates the company’s legendary rackmount unit with pedal power and "dizzying versatility"

Tech 21 has introduced the SansAmp PSA 2.0, a new portable pedal version of the company’s classic SansAmp PSA rackmount unit, as used by the likes of Muse, Rammstein, Paul Stanley, and John Entwistle.

The PSA 2.0 offers the same 100% analog circuitry as its predecessor, along with digital programming and memory sections. There’s also the same control set, with knobs for Buzz, Punch, Crunch, Drive, Gain (formerly Pre-Amp), Low, High, Level and Trim.

In addition to studio applications, the PSA 2.0 can be used onstage as a pre-amp direct into a power amp, as a “monster direct box” to a PA system and as an outboard processor. Additionally, a Performance Mode option turns the PSA 2.0 into a three-channel stompbox, according to Tech 21.

(Image credit: courtesy of Tech 21)

Other features include 128 memory locations with easy storage and recall, a dual band active EQ, a Global Trim control to adjust the level of all presets and MIDI capability for calling up programs and storing program data.

For more information, head to Tech 21.