Ted Nugent, REO Speedwagon and Styx Announce Midwest Rock ‘N Roll Express 2013 Tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Ted Nugent are teaming up again for another round of "Midwest Rock ‘n Roll Express" Tour shows that start April 18 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The trek will conclude May 19 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering direct-to-fan access to the best seats in the house via their own fan club pre-sales. Visit StyxWorld.com for more info, plus exclusive content, ticket pre-sales and VIP packages. Visit the REO Speedwagon's Facebook page for information on that band's ticket pre-sales.

“Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s tour, we are going to once again wind up the juggernaut of mega-tainment. Styx, REO and the Motor City Madman. There aren’t enough expletives in my vocabulary to explain how great this is, but I’ll try. This is going to be *$@&#@*&@# awesome!” — James “JY” Young, Styx (guitars, vocals)

“Yo, wake up everybody! Winter is over, the snow is melting, the sun is coming out — it's time for the second annual REO, Styx, Nugent springtime extravaganza. We had so much fun in 2012, we all decided to fire this ‘Midwest Rock 'n Roll Express’ thing up and do it again. Time to strap on our six strings, pack up the trucks and tour buses, get together with our best rock buddies and go out to have some big fun. See y'all soon.” — Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon (vocals, guitars, keyboards)

"Blazing vocal melodies and guitars, soaring arrangements steeped in Progressive Rock roots, heart touching ballads you know in your bones, and that's just my Damn Yankees brother Ted Nungent I'm talking about! Wait until STYX and REO take the stage! You might need to take the next day off after riding this glorious train!” — Tommy Shaw, Styx (vocals, guitars)

“When you live the ultimate American guitar player's dream, with the ultimate grinding band, performing the most intense fun songs in the world to the most enthusiastic audiences alive, every tour and every concert is an indescribable celebration. Styx and REO deserve me. Here we come again baby, like dogs in heat!” — Ted Nugent

2013 Tour Dates:

Nugent hits the stage 7 p.m. at every stop unless noted otherwise.