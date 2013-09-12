Testament Release "Rise Up" Video from Live DVD/2CD, 'Dark Roots Of Thrash'

Testament have posted a clip from Dark Roots Of Thrash, their new DVD/2CD. Check out "Rise Up" below.

Dark Roots Of Thrash, which documents the Bay Area veterans' sold-out headlining performance at the Paramount in Huntington, New York, this past February, will be made available October 11 (Europe) and October 15 (North America) via Nuclear Blast.

Dark Roots Of Thrash was produced by Get Hammered Productions, directed by Tommy Jones and mixed by Juan Urteaga. It captures 19 live tracks with countless cams onstage and above the audience, plus a moshpit cam.

Vocalist Chuck Billy adds: "For all you die-hard metal heads out there, Dark Roots Of Thrash is a must-have for your collection. This live DVD and CD is something you can put in you player and crank up for the feeling of a live Testament performance! You will get 18 songs from the early days of thrash metal to where we are today. Heavy metal forever!"