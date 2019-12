Thrash legends Testament won't release their new album, Dark Roots of Earth, until late next month, but you can get your first taste of the album in the form of a track called "True American Hate" right now. Stream it via the SoundCloud player below.

Drum duties on the follow-up to 2008's The Formation of Damnation were handled by Gene Hoglan and Lamb of God's Chris Adler after Paul Bostaph's departure from the band.

Dark Roots of Earth is out July 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.