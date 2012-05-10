Textures Premiere "Stoic Resignation" Lyric Video

Dutch progressive metal band Textures have just posted a new lyric video for their song, "Stoic Resignation." Check it out below.

The track is one of the heavier numbers on the band's most recent album, Dualism, which was released last year on Nuclear Blast.

Speaking of Dualism, fans recently voted on which track from the album they'd like to see a guitar play-through video for, and we debuted the winning track right here on Guitar World. Watch guitarist Bart Hennephof shred through "Singularity" here.