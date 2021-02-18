th1rt3en cement their reputation as one of 2021's most exciting riff-heavy hip-hop acts with electrifying Colbert performance

New York's th1rt3en made their late-night show debut last night (Wednesday February 17) on Stephen Colbert's #playathome Series.

Composed of the combined musical expertise of renowned rapper Pharoahe Monch, electric guitar guru Marcus Machado and Jack White drummer Daru Jones, th1rt3en have been making waves with their brand of heavy-riffing, lyrically hard-hitting rap.

Most recent outing, A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism, saw the trio take on topics such as political corruption, hyper-consumerism and police brutality, and was released to critical acclaim in January.

Following the album's launch, th1rt3en offered up a fierce rendition of album track Scarecrow on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Armed simply with a microphone, D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH and an unorthodox drum set up composed of a snare and tom that look like they're leaning over the kick, the trio dive headfirst into an assault on musical boundaries that sees them combine hip-hook hooks, gnarly guitar parts and rapid-fire rap lyrics.

Macahdo's guitar part – drenched in gritty gain and boasting a booming low-end – swaggers through the track, propped by some tasty octaves that provides ample support for Monch's masterful flow.

Their appearance on Colbert isn't the first at-home gig the trio have treated us to, having recently delivered a dynamic Tiny Desk performance for NPR, which you can see below.

A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism is available now.