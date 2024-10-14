“I was broke and working in a car wash, and saw an ad in the paper for a ’52 Telecaster. I went to the guy’s place – it turned out to be Norm from Norman’s Rare Guitars”: The Band's Jim Weider on how he bagged his career-defining Fender Telecaster

By
( )
published

After spending years searching for his dream '52 Telecaster, Weider describes how he finally managed to get his hands on the one that would accompany him throughout his illustrious career

Jim Weider performs as part of the &quot;Masters of the Telecaster&quot; show at City Winery on February 28, 2016 in New York City
(Image credit: Al Pereira/Getty Images)

For Woodstock native Jim Weider, his beloved '52 Fender Telecaster was one of the few stable things in his life – and it would carry him through his career with The Band, after he took on the unenviable task of replacing Robbie Robertson.

Weider had long been a fan of the Telecaster, playing the model since the '60s. However, he was dead set on owning a '52.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.