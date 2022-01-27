Audio from the Beatles' iconic 1969 rooftop performance to arrive on streaming services for the first time

Newly mixed audio from the Beatles' legendary 1969 concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps is set to arrive on streaming services for the very first time.

Celebrating its 53rd anniversary, audio from the band's iconic farewell concert which has been mixed in both stereo and Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell – will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services from Friday, January 28 at 5AM GMT, two days before the 40-minute set screens in select IMAX cinemas on January 30.

As Martin explains, both he and Okell originally wanted to include audio from the gig on the Let It Be: Special Edition boxset, which arrived last year. “It just took up too much real estate,” he tells Rolling Stone. “It's 40 minutes, so it didn't make any sense. But the response to Get Back has been so extraordinary.

Footage from the 1969 Savile Row show will debut simultaneously at select IMAX theaters on January 30, followed by a livestreamed Q&A with The Beatles: Get Back director Peter Jackson.

“I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said earlier this month. “It's the Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

After its IMAX premiere on January 30, The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will also be in IMAX theaters from February 11 through February 13. The Get Back docuseries will arrive on Blu-ray on February 8.

The Beatles: Get Back arrived in November last year after a long Covid-fueled delay, a two-year editing period and months of teasers.

Compiled from an archive of 55 hours of unseen footage filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and 140 hours of unheard audio tapes, The Beatles: Get Back follows the world-renowned band during the 1969 recording sessions for their last studio album, Let It Be.

Get Back is available on Disney+ – subscriptions start at $7.99 a month.