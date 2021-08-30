Hear three previously unreleased recordings from The Beatles' Let It Be sessions

A newly-expanded Super Deluxe edition of The Beatles' final album, Let It Be, will be released on October 15 and you can listen to three of the previously unreleased recordings it features below.

Central to the new edition will be new stereo, 5.1 surround sound DTS and Dolby Atmos mixes from Giles Martin (son of Beatles producer George Martin) and Sam Okell.

Alongside the new mixes, there will be a wealth of previously unreleased material, of which the most notable element is Glyn Johns’ Get Back stereo mix of the record in its initial 1969 incarnation.

Despite its notable position as The Beatles' last studio album, the bulk of Let It Be was actually tracked before Abbey Road, in January 1969.

Glyn Johns then mixed what they had (under the working title of Get Back) in the spring of 1969, but it was subsequently rejected by the band and temporarily abandoned while they began work on Abbey Road.

The project was then revived in January 1970 and eventually reborn as Let It Be, with the involvement of producer Phil Spector. The pre-existing 14-track Get Back mix was widely bootlegged but has not received an official release and mastering before now.

In addition to the Get Back mix, there’s a four-track Let It Be EP, 27 tracks of previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams and rehearsals, and Glyn Johns’ unreleased 1970 mixes of Across The Universe and I Me Mine.

You can listen to three of the tracks, including a sample from the Get Back mix, above.

The new edition will arrive just days after the release of Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back documentary, which features over six hours of never-before-seen material recorded during the same period.

